2022 Integra Launches In China - Was It Was You Were Hoping For?

It was back in August when Acura confirmed the surprising return of the "Integra" moniker, but parent company Honda is actually the first to revive the fabled moniker for a production car. Meet the confusingly named 2022 Honda Integra, a Chinese compact sedan molded after the eleventh-generation Civic. Coming from the Guangqi Honda joint venture in the People's Republic, the Integra will be assembled in Guangzhou whereas the Civic upon which is based comes from the factory in Wuhan (yes, that Wuhan) belonging to the Dongfeng Honda joint venture.



Read Article