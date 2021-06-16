2022 KIA Telluride Announced! SAME AS IT EVER WAS? Would YOU Have Made MORE Changes?

The hot-selling Telluride, with year-on-year sales up 68 percent, maintains its bold style and adds the new Kia badging and slightly redesigned radiator grille. Inside, Kia’s award-winning SUV adds a larger 10.25-inch navigation display, fully automatic temperature control and highway driving assist to the LX and S trims, as well as Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve to all trims.

Pretty shocking to us that KIA did so few changes on the 22's with all the down time to plan during covid. They didn't even add a new color or two.

And THAT LOGO? HIT or MISS Spies?



Full details and photos below:

Highlighted Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Features:

* Driver Attention Warning:
        * Std: All trims
* Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist:
        * Std: All trims
* Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist:
        * Std: All trims
* Forward Collision Avoidance Assist:
        * Std: All trims
* Lane Keeping Assist:
        * Std: All trims
* Lane Following Assist:
        * Std: All trims

Dimensions:
·         Overall Length:    196.9 in.
·         Overall Width:    78.3 in.
·         Overall Height (with roof rails):    69.3 in.
·         Overall Height (w/o roof rails):    68.9 in.
·         Wheelbase:    114.2 in.

Engine:
·         3.8L, V6, GDI Lambda-II: 291 hp/262 lb.-ft. of torque
 Fuel Economy2 – EPA-est. MPG: (city/highway/combined):
·         FWD:    20/26/23
·         AWD:    19/24/21





































