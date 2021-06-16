2022 KIA Telluride Announced! SAME AS IT EVER WAS? Would YOU Have Made MORE Changes?

The hot-selling Telluride, with year-on-year sales up 68 percent, maintains its bold style and adds the new Kia badging and slightly redesigned radiator grille. Inside, Kia’s award-winning SUV adds a larger 10.25-inch navigation display, fully automatic temperature control and highway driving assist to the LX and S trims, as well as Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve to all trims.



Pretty shocking to us that KIA did so few changes on the 22's with all the down time to plan during covid. They didn't even add a new color or two.



And THAT LOGO? HIT or MISS Spies?







Highlighted Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Features:



* Driver Attention Warning:

* Std: All trims

* Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist:

* Std: All trims

* Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist:

* Std: All trims

* Forward Collision Avoidance Assist:

* Std: All trims

* Lane Keeping Assist:

* Std: All trims

* Lane Following Assist:

* Std: All trims



Dimensions:

· Overall Length: 196.9 in.

· Overall Width: 78.3 in.

· Overall Height (with roof rails): 69.3 in.

· Overall Height (w/o roof rails): 68.9 in.

· Wheelbase: 114.2 in.



Engine:

· 3.8L, V6, GDI Lambda-II: 291 hp/262 lb.-ft. of torque

Fuel Economy2 – EPA-est. MPG: (city/highway/combined):

· FWD: 20/26/23

· AWD: 19/24/21









































































