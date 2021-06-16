2022 KIA Telluride Announced! SAME AS IT EVER WAS? Would YOU Have Made MORE Changes?

Agent001 submitted on 6/16/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:06:41 PM
The hot-selling Telluride, with year-on-year sales up 68 percent, maintains its bold style and adds the new Kia badging and slightly redesigned radiator grille. Inside, Kia’s award-winning SUV adds a larger 10.25-inch navigation display, fully automatic temperature control and highway driving assist to the LX and S trims, as well as Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve to all trims.Pretty shocking to us that KIA did so few changes on the 22's with all the down time to plan during covid. They didn't even add a new color or two.And THAT LOGO? HIT or MISS Spies?Full details and photos below:Full 2022 KIA Telluride Photo GalleryHighlighted Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Features:* Driver Attention Warning: * Std: All trims* Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist: * Std: All trims* Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist: * Std: All trims* Forward Collision Avoidance Assist: * Std: All trims* Lane Keeping Assist: * Std: All trims* Lane Following Assist: * Std: All trimsDimensions:· Overall Length: 196.9 in.· Overall Width: 78.3 in.· Overall Height (with roof rails): 69.3 in.· Overall Height (w/o roof rails): 68.9 in.· Wheelbase: 114.2 in.Engine: · 3.8L, V6, GDI Lambda-II: 291 hp/262 lb.-ft. of torque Fuel Economy2 – EPA-est. MPG: (city/highway/combined):· FWD: 20/26/23· AWD: 19/24/21
