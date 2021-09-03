2022 Kia Stinger Set To Be Revealed March 16th Is ALREADY In Dealers

The North American 2022 Kia Stinger facelift was teased on Monday by the Korean automaker through a cropped photo. However, it seems several U.S. and Canadian dealerships have already received units of the mildly updated model, photographing and listing them for sale online ahead of the official March 16th unveiling.

Thanks to a tip from one of our commentators, ‘Michael L’, we found the car listed on a number of U.S. Kia dealers on Autotrader as well as Canadian such as Ontario’s Kia Citrus Motors.



