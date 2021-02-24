2022 Land Rover Defender DEBUTS! Plus Some Cool Special Editions! Full Details And Photo Gallery!

LAND ROVER REVEALS NEW DEFENDER V8 AND

EXCLUSIVE SPECIAL EDITIONS FOR 2022

- Defender V8 90 and 110: New 518hp V8 supercharged engine powers fastest and most powerful production Defender ever made; 0-60mph1 in 4.9 seconds, 149mph1 top speed (Defender 90)

- Expanded Choice: Defender 90 model range grows to include X-Dynamic SE and X-Dynamic HSE, among other new trim levels for 2022

- Power meets durability: Bespoke chassis settings and transmission tuning combine to make the Defender V8 the most capable and dynamic example of the award-winning 4x4

- Potent new flagship: New Defender V8 Carpathian Edition combines the power and capability of Defender V8 with a unique combination of design elements

- New special edition model: New Defender XS Edition replaces the successful First Edition and features rugged exterior design enhancements and comprehensive specification

- Height of personalization: New Bright Pack, Extended Bright Pack and Extended Black Pack options provide even greater scope for customer personalization across the Defender lineup

- Larger screen: New optional 11.4-inch touchscreen – over 60 percent larger than existing 10-inch display – now available for intuitive Pivi Pro2 infotainment, plus new standard wireless device charging for enhanced convenience

- Pricing: The 2022 Defender model range will go on sale in the U.S. in summer 2021; pricing will be announced at a later date

(MAHWAH, N.J.) – February 24, 2021 – Land Rover has launched the powerful Defender V8 for 2022 model year as part of the expanded Defender 90 and 110 lineup, along with a range of enhancements to the award-winning 4x4 family.

2022 U.S. MODELS

Trim Level Powertrain Defender 90 2.0L Turbocharged Ingenium I4 (296hp / 295 lb-ft) Defender 90 S 2.0L Turbocharged Ingenium I4 (296hp / 295 lb-ft) Defender 90 X-Dynamic S Mild Hybrid 3.0L Turbocharged Ingenium I6 (395hp / 406 lb-ft) Defender 90 X-Dynamic SE Mild Hybrid 3.0L Turbocharged Ingenium I6 (395hp / 406 lb-ft) Defender 90 X-Dynamic HSE Mild Hybrid 3.0L Turbocharged Ingenium I6 (395hp / 406 lb-ft) Defender 90 XS Edition Mild Hybrid 3.0L Turbocharged Ingenium I6 (395hp / 406 lb-ft) Defender 90 X Mild Hybrid 3.0L Turbocharged Ingenium I6 (395hp / 406 lb-ft) Defender 90 V8 5.0L Supercharged V8 (518hp / 461 lb-ft) Defender 90 V8 Carpathian Edition 5.0L Supercharged V8 (518hp / 461 lb-ft) Defender 110 2.0L Turbocharged Ingenium I4 (296hp / 295 lb-ft) Defender 110 S 2.0L Turbocharged Ingenium I4 (296hp / 295 lb-ft) Defender 110 SE Mild Hybrid 3.0L Turbocharged Ingenium I6 (395hp / 406 lb-ft) Defender 110 X-Dynamic SE Mild Hybrid 3.0L Turbocharged Ingenium I6 (395hp / 406 lb-ft) Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE Mild Hybrid 3.0L Turbocharged Ingenium I6 (395hp / 406 lb-ft) Defender 110 XS Edition Mild Hybrid 3.0L Turbocharged Ingenium I6 (395hp / 406 lb-ft) Defender 110 X Mild Hybrid 3.0L Turbocharged Ingenium I6 (395hp / 406 lb-ft) Defender 110 V8 5.0L Supercharged V8 (518hp / 461 lb-ft) Defender 110 V8 Carpathian Edition 5.0L Supercharged V8 (518hp / 461 lb-ft)

The new 518hp Defender V8 and flagship Defender V8 Carpathian Edition provide a unique combination of performance and capability, with bespoke chassis settings delivering new levels of driver engagement and agility both on and off-road.

The powerful new models build on decades of Land Rover V8 heritage – spanning the original Stage I V8 of the 1970s, North American specification models of the 1990s, and powerful Defender Works V8 as the characterful engine joins the latest range of efficient Ingenium engines.

The V8 engine isn’t the only introduction. There's also a new XS Edition, fresh exterior design packs that provide greater personalization potential and an optional larger 11.4-inch Pivi Pro2 infotainment touchscreen.

The Defender V8 builds on the rugged 4x4’s outstanding capability, delivering new levels of performance and driver engagement by combining a powerful 518hp 5.0-liter V8 supercharged engine with expertly developed suspension and transmission tuning to create the fastest and most dynamically rewarding Defender yet.

The exclusive new Carpathian Edition is based on the Defender V8 and represents the ultimate expression of Defender design, performance and capability, while a new XS Edition replaces the successful First Edition and combines bespoke design and specification enhancements inside and out.

The SUV’s personalization potential has also been expanded with the introduction of new optional exterior design packs. The Bright Pack, Extended Bright Pack and Extended Black Pack feature unique exterior design touches to enhance the unmistakable silhouette of the Defender.

Heightened connectivity is also part of the updates for 2022. The Pivi Pro2 infotainment system on Defender is now available with a range of desirable new features, including the option of a larger 11.4-inch touchscreen display. Wireless device charging with integrated signal booster is now fitted as standard for improved convenience and call quality.

“The introduction of our V8 powertrain adds a new dimension of driving engagement and off-road capability to Defender. Fast and fun to drive, it represents the pinnacle of the Defender family and is as rewarding on the road as it is capable off it,” said David Hemming, Chief Product Engineer, Jaguar Land Rover. “We’ve also broadened the appeal of the entire Defender lineup with new derivatives, option packs and enhanced connectivity, so there really is a Defender for everyone.”

New Defender V8

The new Defender V8 is the ultimate expression of the Land Rover brand’s toughest 4x4 and recalls the rich heritage of eight-cylinder Land Rover vehicles dating back to the 1970s. The potent new V8 supercharged engine is available in both 90 and 110 body styles and delivers elevated performance and driver engagement without compromising capability.

With unique suspension and transmission tuning, including bespoke spring and damper rates and a new Electronic Active Rear Differential, it delivers more agile and engaging handling with heightened body control – all accompanied by a characteristic V8 soundtrack.

Power comes from a 5.0-liter V8 supercharged engine, which produces 518hp, 461lb-ft of torque and drives through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Defender 90 V8 accelerates from 0-60mph1 in just 4.9 seconds (0-100km/h1 in 5.2 seconds) with a top speed of 149mph1 (240km/h1).

Exceptional off-road capability is a Defender hallmark and the V8 adds a new layer of driver appeal, with the introduction of a new Dynamic program within the Terrain Response® system3 – only available on V8-powered Defender vehicles. It helps drivers to exploit the more dynamic character and handling balance of the 518hp model on tarmac and loose surfaces. Engineered to be the fastest and most engaging production Defender ever, it delivers unrivalled agility and driver appeal.

“The 5.0-liter V8 supercharged engine further enhances the unique character of the Defender. It sounds fantastic and delivers incredible performance – providing new levels of driver appeal,” said Iain Gray, Senior Manager, Powertrain Advanced Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover. “Our engineering focus has been to optimize powertrain calibration for Defender to deliver both responsive on-road performance and fine control off-road – all without compromising the Defender vehicle’s all-terrain capability and wading ability.”

Larger-diameter solid anti-roll bars are designed to help reduce body roll in cornering, while the unique Electronic Active Rear Differential introduces a Yaw Controller that allows fine control of the cornering attitude of the Defender V8.3

Careful calibration of the new Dynamic program in Terrain Response® 2 gives Defender V8 a more agile, playful and responsive character. In this setting, a sharper throttle response and bespoke tuning for the Continuously Variable Damping combine with the stiffer suspension bushes for immediate steering responses. Working in harmony with the Torque Vectoring by Braking technology, Traction Control Systems and new Yaw Controller, the Defender V8 is faster, more engaging and more controllable than ever.3

Instantly recognizable, the Defender V8 features a number of unique exterior enhancements; unique exterior badging, distinctive quad exhaust tailpipes and unique 22-inch alloy wheels combine to set the most powerful model in the lineup apart. The Defender V8 is further identified by its Xenon Blue front brake calipers and 15-inch from brake discs.

Careful acoustic tuning of the Defender V8 induction and exhaust systems provides a purposeful and authentic sound. Calibrated to suit a broad range of driving situations, this evocative soundtrack can be enhanced by selecting Dynamic program in the Terrain Response® system.

Customers have a choice of three colors – Carpathian Grey, Yulong White, both of which feature a contrast roof in Narvik Black, and Santorini Black. Shadow Atlas exterior detailing completes the distinctive exterior finish of the New Defender V8.

Inside, the Defender V8 features seats trimmed in unique Ebony Windsor Leather with Miko Suedecloth and Robustec accents, each finished with a unique Ebony tag, while the exposed Cross Car Beam on the Defender features an exclusive Satin Black finish. The four-spoke steering wheel is enhanced by an Alcantara rim and tactile satin chrome gearshift paddles, which are unique to V8 models. Leather covers the airbag housing and gear selector, while illuminated treadplates are completed with a V8 script.

Defender V8 Carpathian Edition

The exclusive New Defender V8 Carpathian Edition is designed to be the ultimate expression of performance, durability and design, and represents the very pinnacle of the Defender range. Finished exclusively in Carpathian Grey premium metallic paint, the vehicle’s exterior is distinguished by a Narvik Black contrast roof, hood, and for the first time on the New Defender, tailgate. Additional visual highlights include bespoke V8 Carpathian Edition badging finishes, Satin Black tow eyes, Carpathian Gloss front and rear skid pans, front grille bar and Xenon Blue brake calipers.

The unique exterior is finished with Land Rover Satin Protective Film. The recyclable PU-based wrap is applied to external bodywork giving the 4x4 a contemporary semi-matte finish that is designed to help protect against everything from parking lot scratches to off-road brush and scrub scratches.

Inside, the Defender V8 Carpathian Edition features the same upgrades as the V8, with seats finished in Miko Suedecloth and Robustec accents, an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel and illuminated treadplates.

Defender XS Edition

The new XS Edition replaces the successful First Edition, but with additional premium touches, including unique exterior and interior treatments

Externally, the XS Edition is identified by its bespoke body-colored lower cladding and lower wheel arches, and distinctive 20-inch, contrast diamond-turned alloy wheels finished in Satin Grey. A choice of four exterior color options is available: Silicon Silver, Hakuba Silver, Gondwana Stone and Santorini Black.

Inside the XS Edition, 12-way, heated and cooled electric memory seats are finished in Ebony Grained leather and Robust Woven Textile, while the exposed Cross Car Beam has a Light Grey powder coat brushed finish. Extended Leather and unique illuminated metal treadplates complete the interior.

Comprehensive standard specification includes Electronic Air Suspension, Adaptive Dynamics, Configurable Terrain Response®, Three-zone Climate Control with Rear Cooling Assist, Cabin Air Ionization with PM2.5 filter, and Adaptive Cruise Control.3 In addition, the XS Edition features a P400 engine, signature DRL, ClearSight Rear View4 mirror technology and Pivi Pro2 infotainment with 10-speaker Meridian™ sound system.

Pivi Pro upgrade

New for 2022 model year, wireless device charging, which features a signal booster to help optimize network reception and Wi-Fi signal is now standard across the Defender model range.2

Connectivity is also enhanced by the latest evolution of Pivi Pro infotainment, available with an optional larger 11.4-inch touchscreen for the first time. The new curved glass interface is 60 percent larger than the standard screen. The fast and intuitive Pivi Pro system provides immediate responses, even when starting the vehicle for the first time.2

A simple menu structure allows the most commonly used functions to be accessed directly from the home screen to reduce driver distraction. The system can be easily customized to suit the preferences of individual customers. Additional app ‘panels’ can be added, moved and removed, while swiping left or right of the screen quickly reveals the most relevant information at a glance.2

The advanced navigation uses self-learning algorithms and dynamic guidance to optimize routing, while Smart Voice Guidance knows to cancel audio instructions in familiar surroundings. The Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) technology2 in Defender helps deliver the latest Navigation mapping.

Intelligent learning allows the navigation system to identify routes owners use regularly, even without inputting a destination, and use this information to inform drivers of the fastest route to their likely destination based on current traffic conditions. If a faster route becomes available, Pivi Pro will propose this as an alternative. 2

Greater personalization with new Exterior Packs





Customers can now choose from three new exterior design packs. The Bright Pack, Extended Bright Pack and Extended Black Pack further extend the personalization potential of New Defender.

Available on all Defender models, the Bright Pack features a Noble Chrome finish for the front and rear skid pans, plus a Noble Chrome front grille bar and badging. The Extended Bright Pack, adds Ceres Silver to the lower body cladding and wheel arches.

Defender X, Defender X-Dynamic and Defender V8 customers can select the new Extended Black Pack. It provides a Gloss Black finish for the front and rear skid pans, front grille bar, hood checkerplate, badging, lower body cladding and wheel arches for a stealthy and purposeful appearance.

The 2022 Defender model range will go on sale in the U.S. in summer 2021. U.S. pricing will be announced at a later date.