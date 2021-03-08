2022 Lexus UX. Photos And Changes For The New Model Year. Are You A FAN Or A FOE Of This URBAN Dweller?

The Lexus UX brings the style for 2022 with new color combinations — inside and out. Guests can express themselves with the addition of exterior colors like Grecian Water and Cloudburst Gray and extend the paint all the way to the wheel well with color-keyed overfenders included on all packages. Inside, Grecian Water can be paired with Black, Birch and Birch with Lapis interior options. Across the lineup, UX brings unique color combinations to reflect each driver’s taste.



A CROSSOVER FOR THE URBAN DWELLER



Infused with dynamic attitude, the 2022 Lexus UX is engineered to deliver quick and engaging driving with a Lexus-smooth demeanor, making it a unique entry in the luxury compact crossover segment.

The 2022 Lexus UX is available in two powertrains: the front-wheel drive UX 200 is powered by a high-efficiency 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine coupled with a 10-speed Direct Shift Continuously Variable Transmission (DCVT), while the all-wheel drive UX 250h pairs an even higher-efficiency version of the 2.0-liter gas engine with a fourth-generation hybrid drive system engineered specifically for this platform.



* Adding New Paint Colors: Grecian Water, Sonic Chrome

* Updated Exterior Color Palette with Grecian Water, Cadmium Orange

* Available Color-Keyed Overfenders Included on Premium, Luxury and F SPORT



































































































































THOUGHTFUL AND VERSITILE CARGO DESIGN



The Lexus UX offers the brand’s renowned luxury and comfort in a package ideally suited to making urban exploring easier in cities around the globe.

Fold-down grocery bag hooks remain flush with the side panel surface when not in use. An available hands-free, foot-activated power rear door makes loading the UX more convenient, and standard solid aluminum roof rails allow installation of a variety of accessory carriers. On the UX 250h model, the 40.4 cu. ft. cargo capacity comes with the standard rear cargo deckboard.



EXTERIOR DESIGN AND AERODYNAMICS



The 2022 Lexus UX features the Lexus spindle signature grille, though sharing its basic form with other Lexus models with some unique touches. It features a block-shape mesh pattern with individual elements gradually changing in shape as they radiate out from the central Lexus emblem.

The headlamp design completes the UX’s face, giving it a determined, confident gaze. LED daytime running lights arranged in an arrowhead motif above the headlights complement the Lexus L-shaped lighting signature. These appear like brows above the standard bi-LED headlights or the optional ultra-small 3-projector LED units.

The full-width taillights project a distinctive nighttime signature formed by a sequence of 120 LEDs tapering toward the center, measuring just 1/8” thin at its narrowest point.

A similar contribution is made by the rear combination lamps. Unique Aero Stabilizing Blade Lights begin at the top of the rear fenders and span the rear of the vehicle. By guiding airflow around the rear of the UX, this design also reduces turbulence and lift, benefiting vehicle stability when cornering and driving in crosswinds. A wing-type spoiler at the rear edge of the roof, along with a flat underbody, contribute to vehicle quietness, fuel efficiency and aerodynamics.

F SPORT PERFORMANCE

The F SPORT package is available for both the UX 200 and UX 250h. Exclusive F SPORT suspension tuning includes updated springs and stabilizer bars for a tighter ride. The 18-inch, five twin-spoke aluminum alloy wheels unique to the F SPORT are even more rigid than standard UX wheels, contributing to responsiveness and handling agility.

The F SPORT includes an exclusive grille design featuring a mesh-pattern created by individual L-shaped pieces. The exclusive F SPORT front bumper features LED fog lamps with L-shaped chrome moldings, cornering lamps and the same mesh pattern as the grille. A revised rear bumper and jet-black trim on the front and rear moldings complete the F SPORT look.

F SPORT-exclusive interior features include front sports seats made with a highly supportive integrated-foaming technique first developed for Lexus F models. The digitally rendered instrument meter features a movable ring inspired by the Lexus LFA supercar. A perforated leather-trimmed F SPORT steering wheel with paddle shifters, leather-trimmed perforated shift knob, 8-inch TFT color display, aluminum pedals, aluminum door scuff plates and footrest are also part of the package.

Featuring a larger 8-inch TFT LCD display on F SPORT, content can vary depending on the powertrain (gas or hybrid) and the selected drive mode. For the F SPORT only, the movable meter ring, which originated in the Lexus LFA supercar and is also featured in the LC premium coupe, allows displayed content to be easily changed. Pushing a switch on the steering wheel moves the ring to the right and enlarges the multi-information display.



“SEAT-IN-CONTROL” CONCEPT



The UX makes the driver feel more in touch with the road thanks to a “seat-in-control” concept. Critical vehicle functions are grouped around the driver’s side of the cabin, and the seatback shape allows the driver to operate them while maintaining a comfortable, natural posture.

The UX offers 8-way power adjustable front seats, with adjustable lumbar support for the driver, as well as manual forward/backward adjustment for the headrests. Front seat cushions use springs and foam specially designed to gently envelop occupants while uniformly dispersing pressure under the occupants’ sciatic area.

Lexus luxury extends throughout the UX cabin as illustrated by the leather-trimmed three-spoke steering wheel and analog clock come from the Lexus LS, for example. With Lexus Climate Concierge, heating and cooling airflow are automatically linked with the heated and ventilated seats to optimize interior temperature comfort. Renowned Lexus attention to detail is also evident in a headliner designed to eliminate distracting shadows at the windshield header, as well as control switches.

LUXURIOUS INTERIOR FINISHES

Lexus applied the human-centered craftsmanship approach to the 2022 UX to appeal especially to younger customers experiencing their first luxury vehicle.

With a wide choice of interior color combinations, each conveys a specific mood and accentuates the premium design. The NuLuxe seating is offered in a choice of four colors, including Black, Glazed Caramel, Birch and Birch with Lapis. In addition to Black, the F SPORT also offers exclusive Circuit Red seat colors.

INTUITIVE CONTROLS AND CLEAR DISPLAYS

The UX instrument panel design combines unique Lexus traits and intuitive technology. A 7-inch TFT LCD display meter digitally creates realistic analog gauges in a three-dimensional space. An available head-up display underscores the Lexus UX’s high-tech feel while putting vital vehicle information in the driver’s line of sight. The large color display projects the information to a virtual “screen” 2.5m (8 ft.) in front of the driver.

IMMERSIVE TECHNOLOGY AT YOUR FINGERTIPS

The 2022 Lexus UX models offer the latest in the brand’s multimedia and navigation technology. A 7-inch Lexus Multimedia System display is standard, and a 10.3-inch screen is used with the available Lexus Navigation system. The available Lexus Navigation system features the brand’s graphical user interface for high ease of use and access to features. In the U.S., Hybrid Navigation combines onboard map data with the latest satellite information.

The standard Lexus Premium Sound System can play back the highest-resolution digital audio formats from a USB device while dual rear-seat USB ports enable passengers to use and charge their smartphones or tablets.

The standard 6-speaker system and available 8-speaker upgrade system use bamboo charcoal speaker diaphragms to reduce mass and deliver natural-sounding voices and improved mid-range sound. Both systems create a more lifelike soundstage by using tweeters mounted at the sides of the instrument panel reflecting sound off the windshield. The 8-speaker system adds a center-dash tweeter, a subwoofer mounted in the luggage area and a more powerful amplifier.

The Lexus Multimedia System is coupled with the upgraded 10.3-inch display, adding numerous features to support customers’ digital lifestyles.

UX drivers will be able to interact with their smartwatch, Amazon-enabled or Google Assistant enabled device. Actions include the ability to lock/unlock their doors, start their engine or check their fuel level. It can also be controlled by voice commands and is compatible with select Android or Apple devices.

All UX models come standard with Apple CarPlay® phone functionality. When a compatible iPhone® is connected through a USB cable, drivers can access apps such as Apple Music, Google Maps, Waze and Spotify, plus make phone calls and send and receive messages all through the multimedia display or with voice control through Siri®.

The Lexus Multimedia System also has Android Auto™ compatibility. With Android Auto, guests can seamlessly cast their device’s interface onto the vehicle’s multimedia display. Play music via their favorite apps such as Spotify and Pandora, send messages through a range of commonly used apps like WhatsApp, navigate with Google Maps or Waze and request information – all with just the sound of their voice – through Google Assistant. Additional connected features include:

Lexus Enform to link smartphone apps.

A 4GB Wi-Fi Hotspot allows a user device to become an internet access point.

Instant Replay allows drivers to record SiriusXM® content for later playback.

Dynamic Voice Recognition enables natural voice commands.

Favorite Genre for FM and SiriusXM® allow the user to select a preferred music genre to discover new stations.

Lexus Enform elevates connected technology and provides concierge-level convenience. From emergency assistance and available onboard Wi-Fi to the ability to lock and unlock doors as well as start your engine remotely through a smartphone, smartwatch or using Lexus skill on Amazon Alexa™-enabled devices.

With Lexus Service Connect, the UX can also send alerts for specific factory recommended maintenance, simultaneously alerting a preferred Lexus retailer.

Lexus Destination Assist acts as an in-vehicle personal concierge, providing directions and destinations delivered by a live agent. Drivers can access Alexa through the vehicle’s center console display.

SHARP STEERING AND MULTIPLE WHEEL OPTIONS

Active Cornering Assist (ACA), a function integrated with Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), helps the vehicle trace the driver’s desired line through a turn by applying brake control on the inside wheels, suppressing the tendency to understeer. As a result, the UX drives through corners with precision while maintaining stability.

A newly developed electric tilt and telescopic steering column is available for Luxury grade models. In addition, on Luxury grade models, ingress and egress are made easier with the auto away / auto return controls linked to the driver’s seat belt and the engine start-stop switch or hybrid power switch. Using the switch, the tilt and telescopic motors can adjust the steering wheel up and down or forward and back through 1.6-inch ranges.

Standards on all UX models are 18-inch run-flat tires, designed for excellent handling stability while also contributing to increased luggage compartment capacity. The 18-inch wheels in machined finish and dark gray metallic offer a combination of a machined finish and dark gray metallic coating.

UX 250H: NEW-GENERATION LEXUS HYBRID DRIVE

Featuring the Lexus Hybrid Drive powertrain, the 2022 UX 250h boasts 181 total system horsepower. This hybrid is equipped with all-wheel drive standard and high-speed responsiveness and a feeling of smooth, natural acceleration.

The UX 250h model all-wheel drive (AWD*) system uses a separate, dedicated electric motor-generator with 7 hp output integrated into the rear differential. Power distribution between the front and rear axles is automatically optimized by the Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) system when accelerating, cornering or driving on slippery surfaces.

AWD* provides stable driving on uphill slopes or snow-covered roads with lower fuel consumption than a conventional all-wheel drive system employing a power split device and driveshaft. AWD* does more than assist traction in slippery conditions; the system can actively improve stability by adjusting rear-wheel power to help correct an over- or understeer condition.

DRIVE MODE SELECT

Both the UX 200 and UX 250h Hybrid are equipped with Lexus Drive Mode Select, which allows the driver to tailor the driving experience by selecting from three different drive modes on the UX 200 and four modes on the UX 250h.

Normal mode provides an optimal balance between driving performance and fuel efficiency. ECO mode maximizes fuel savings across all driving conditions by smoothing the throttle response and by moderating air conditioning operation. Sport Mode delivers quicker throttle response and increased power steering feel. EV mode allows the UX 250h to drive in all electric under certain conditions*.

PREDICTIVE ECO DRIVE CONTROL

The UX 250h debuted Predictive Eco Drive Control, a world-first system, coupling with the navigation system, in 2018. The system learns driving habits, predicts the expected roadway ahead and analyzes real-time traffic reports to optimize charging and discharging of the hybrid battery. The more miles the UX 250h is driven, the more data is gathered to help optimize fuel consumption. The system can be turned off if desired.

Also operational with navigation, Predictive Deceleration Support technology uses accumulated knowledge about a driver’s behavior to predict when and where the vehicle is likely to slow down or stop. For example, when the UX approaches a location where the driver has slowed or stopped in the past, and the driver releases the accelerator pedal, Predictive Deceleration Support increases regenerative braking, allowing more efficient energy to be recovered and recharged into the hybrid battery. The system can provide deceleration support up to about 1,000 feet ahead of the vehicle.

Predictive State of Charge (SOC) control for the hybrid battery functions on both downhill roads and in congested traffic. Operating when the UX is following guidance from the navigation system, it will predict the route for up to 6 miles ahead to optimize the conditions under which it can regenerate energy, earning power for future driving.

Conversely, in stop-and-go traffic or low-speed driving, the electric motor is used more, reducing the hybrid battery’s charge. In this scenario, Congestion SOC control uses traffic information from the navigation system to determine if there is any congestion on the planned route. If so, it actively charges the hybrid battery before reaching the congested area, reducing the need of forced engine start to charge the battery in those conditions.



SAFETY TECHNOLOGY AND DRIVER ASSIST



The UX, now the gateway to the brand, features the advanced safety technology expected from a Lexus. UX models are equipped with 10 airbags: driver and front passenger airbags, driver and front passenger knee airbags, driver and front passenger seat-mounted side impact airbags and front to rear side curtain airbags.



The standard Lexus Safety System+ 2.0 includes:



Pre-Collision System with Low-light and Daytime Pedestrian and Daytime Cyclist Detection

All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

Lane Tracing Assist

Road Sign Assist

Intelligent High-Beam Headlamps



The standard Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert allows drivers to change lanes with confidence. The standard Blind Spot Monitor is designed to detect and warn you of vehicles approaching or positioned in the adjacent lanes. For added peace of mind, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert can help when backing out of a parking space. It notifies the driver of vehicles approaching from either side.

The Pre-Collision System uses an integrated forward-facing camera and grille-mounted radar system designed to help mitigate or avoid a frontal collision. Lexus Safety System+ 2.0 enhances this system with the addition of low-light detection for pedestrians, plus daytime detection of bicycles.

If the driver does not brake in a set amount of time, and the system determines the risk of collision with a pedestrian or bicycle is extremely high, the system may automatically apply the brakes, reducing speed to help mitigate the impact or avoid the collision entirely if possible.

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control uses a front grille-mounted radar and a forward-facing camera to detect vehicles ahead and automatically adjust the vehicle’s speed to help maintain a pre-set distance. DRCC operates between 0-110 mph but must be initiated at speeds above 19 mph.

Lane Departure Alert is designed to use the vehicle’s forward-facing camera to detect lane departure when traveling on relatively straight roads with clear lane markings, road edges or curbs when DRCC is operating and when two visible lane lines are detected. The system’s current operating status is indicated through colored lane marking illustrations on the vehicle’s Multi-Information Display (MID). If Lane Departure Alert determines the vehicle is starting to unintentionally deviate from its visibly marked lane, the system alerts the driver with an audio and visual alert. In addition to the alert function, all UX vehicles are equipped with Electronic Power Steering (EPS) also include Steering Assist. When this functionality is enabled, and Lane Departure Alert senses the vehicle is unintentionally drifting from its lane, the system may automatically make small corrective steering inputs to help the driver keep the vehicle in its lane.

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) is designed to work with Dynamic Radar Cruise Control to keep the vehicle centered in its visibly marked lane and preemptively avoid unintended lane departures. LTA uses a forward-facing camera to monitor lane markings — as well as the path of the vehicle ahead, if needed — and is designed to automatically make constant steering inputs to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane. LTA does require the driver’s hands to remain on the steering wheel.

Road Sign Assist is designed to read certain traffic signs and display them on the vehicle’s Multi-Information Display (MID). The system can read Speed Limit, Stop, Yield and Do Not Enter signs. Intelligent High Beam is a safety system designed to help the driver see more clearly at night — while reducing glare for other drivers. By using high beams more frequently, the system may allow earlier detection of pedestrians and obstacles.

When activated, Intelligent High Beam is designed to rely on an in-vehicle camera to help detect the headlights of oncoming vehicles and taillights of preceding vehicles, then automatically toggle between high and low beams.





