2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS Debuts. It Was Originally Code-Named 'The JAG Fighter'. WHO Does It BEAT In The Ring TODAY?

The CLS will come to the starting line in April 2021 with a sharpened and sportier design. The front end in particular, with a new radiator grille and bumper, demonstrates an even stronger and more dynamic expression of the four-door coupe. At the same time, the interior has been upgraded with additional leather and trim combinations as well as a new-generation steering wheel. With its comprehensive refresh last summer, the CLS was technologically updated with the introduction of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system and enhanced driver assistance systems. The modernized Mercedes-Benz CLS celebrates its world premiere in April and will arrive in U.S. dealerships in early 2022.



As a coupe, the CLS, along with all roadsters and cabriolets, belongs to the category of dream cars at Mercedes-Benz. To date, more than four million units have been sold to customers all over the world, including more than 450,000 CLS models since the launch of the first generation in 2004. China was the largest sales market for the CLS Coupe in 2020, followed by South Korea, the U.S. and Germany. The reason most frequently cited by customers for buying the CLS is its design: sportiness is the true luxury in this customer segment.



Now the CLS shows off an even sportier look. Standard-equipped with AMG Line, the CLS signals its aggressive appearance even more clearly: AMG styling components include an AMG-specific front bumper with A-wing in black, AMG sill trim on the side, a front splitter in silver chrome, sporty, distinctive air intakes with vertical bars and aerodynamically shaped flics in high-gloss black. Two new designs are available for the 19-inch light-alloy wheel: 5-twin-spoke or multi-spoke rims. Two new colors can be selected for the 20-inch, high-gloss AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheel in bi-color look: Tremolite Grey or High-Gloss Black.







































































































The CLS also receives a new radiator grille with the Mercedes-Benz pattern (a three-dimensional star pattern with chrome-gloss surfaces), a louver in high-gloss black with chrome inlay and the integrated Mercedes star. The CLS is also now available in a new Starling Blue Metallic paint color.



In addition to the more distinctive exterior, the interior has also been enhanced. Two new trim finishes, including for the center console, are available in Open Pore Brown Walnut and High-Gloss Grey Wood. The range of leather seat upholstery has also been expanded with two new color combinations: Neva Grey/Magma Grey and Sienna Brown/Black.



As part of the update, the CLS receives a redesigned multifunction steering wheel in Nappa leather. The spokes are finished in high-gloss black with silver chrome edging and the paddle shifters in silver chrome. With the available Driver Assistance Package, the driver is supported by Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Steering Assist. Here, the steering wheel uses the capacitive principle to detect the driver's hands. There is a two-zone sensor pad in the steering wheel rim and the sensors on the front and reverse sides of the rim register whether the driver's hands are on the wheel. No steering movement is now required to inform the assistance systems that the driver is in control, enhancing user-friendliness when driving in semi- automated mode.



Greater individualization possible with MANUFAKTUR



The 250 experts at Mercedes-Benz MANUFAKTUR in Sindelfingen can transform the CLS into a very personal bespoke creation if desired. The selection has also been increased for these special options: new, for example, are the special lacquers Jupiter Red, Cashmere White Magno and Emerald Green.

The two-tone interior with exclusive Nappa leather is available in five new combinations: Classic Red/Black, Saddle Brown/Black, Tartufo Brown/Black, Deep White/Black and Yacht Blue/Black.



The powertrain of the CLS: powerful and efficient



The CLS 450 4MATIC has a mild hybrid powertrain. Its 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder gasoline engine comes with an integrated second-generation starter-generator and 48-volt electrical system with an output of up to 21 hp and up to 184 lb-ft electric boost. Energy recovery and the possibility to "glide" with the engine switched off make this powertrain very efficient. Electrification also allows the use of an electric refrigerant compressor for the air conditioning system.



At a glance:

CLS 450

4MATIC Engine Model series M 256 Cylinders Arrangement/ number in-line/6 Displacement cc 2,999 Output hp 362 At rpm 5,500-6,100 Additional output from ISG hp Up to 21 Peak torque lb-ft 369 At rpm 1,600-4,000 Add. torque ISG lb-ft Up to 184 Acceleration 0-60 mph s 4.7 est. Top speed mph 130 What has happened so far: extensive technology update in summer 2020



The refresh of the CLS in summer 2020 focused on updating the driver assistance systems to provide cooperative support for the driver. This results in an especially high level of active safety.



Active Brake Assist



The CLS features Active Brake Assist as standard, which can prevent a collision or reduce its severity in many situations with autonomous braking. The system is also able to brake for stationary vehicles and crossing pedestrians at typical city speeds and can even prevent collisions, depending on the situation. With the Cross-Traffic function (part of the Driver Assistance Package), this is also possible when making a turn across the oncoming lane.



Active Speed Limit Assist



A range of further Intelligent Drive functions are also included with the available Driver Assistance Package. This includes Active Speed Limit Assist, which reacts to speed limit changes using map data as well as input from Traffic Sign Assist. A route-based speed adjustment can reduce the vehicle speed before detected curves, roundabouts and toll booths, as well as before turning or exiting the highway. If the driver switches on Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with distance-based speed adaptation, the CLS can even respond to data from Live Traffic Information.



Active Stop-and-Go Assist



With the Driver Assistance Package Plus, Active Stop-and-Go Assist can take over the task of keeping the vehicle in the lane and maintaining distance up to approximately 37 mph to a large extent and with high availability in highway traffic jams when lane markings are detected. The vehicle can restart automatically up to one minute after coming to a stop. On highways, at speeds under 37 mph, the vehicle refers to detected lane markings and applies swarm intelligence to take its bearings from vehicles in the surrounding area.



Automatic parking and exiting a parking space



Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC and a 360° camera makes it possible to enter and leave parking spaces automatically. The system facilitates the search for and selection of a parking space as well as entering and leaving (if the vehicle was parked automatically) parallel and end-on parking spaces or garages. The CLS is now also able to recognize and use parking spaces that are, for example, only marked as areas of larger spaces. The 360° camera transmits an even more realistic image to the media display, which includes an expanded side view. When leaving a parking space, the system is able to warn of traffic crossing behind the vehicle and can apply the brakes.



MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience)



The infotainment system MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) was also significantly upgraded in the CLS in 2020. As standard, the CLS has two large 12.3-inch screens arranged side by side for a widescreen look. The information for the driver and on the central touchscreen display is easy to read on the large, high- resolution screens.



Unique to MBUX is its ability to learn, thanks to artificial intelligence. With its predictive functions, MBUX anticipates what the user would like next. For instance, anyone who often telephones a specific person on Tuesdays during their drive home will receive their telephone number as a suggestion in the display on this day of the week. Additional available highlights include MBUX Augmented Video for Navigation and MBUX Interior Assist, which allows for intuitive operation of different comfort and MBUX functions by movement recognition.



The 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450 4MATIC will arrive in U.S. dealerships in early 2022.









