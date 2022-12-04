2022 NYIAS: Honda Reveals 2023 HR-V With Precious Few Details - Is It Us, Or Did They Take Take Design Tips From MINI?

The second-generation Honda HR-V is finally here and boy is it different. The vehicle that serves as genesis for this particular Honda model is far more compact and angular than the new crossover is. Now we have a vision of exactly what the 2023 HR-V looks like and how Honda wants it to affect the brand as a whole. Every aspect of the exterior design is way more conventional but thankfully, the engine will get even more power. That won’t take much since the outgoing model makes just 141-horsepower (105 kW) from its 1.8-liter four-pot. What we can’t confirm yet is exactly how much more power the new car will make.



