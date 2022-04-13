2022 NYIAS: Restyled And More Capable 2023 Kia Telluride Takes On All Challengers

Three years after bursting onto the scene as one of the most in-demand and award-winning three-row eight-passenger SUVs in the U.S., the Kia Telluride returns for 2023 with an array of enhancements that build upon the success of the original. The Telluride has not only attracted over 75 percent of its buyers as new to the Kia family, but because of high customer satisfaction, Telluride owners have the most brand loyalty of any midsize SUV when returning to market for another vehicle. Big, capable, and powerful, the Telluride is as ready as ever for adventures of all kinds, from family road trips across the country to off-road excursions bound by few limits. The SUV that swept the “triple crown” of automotive accolades and claimed the most recent award for best resale value from JD Power now wears new design elements inside and out and brings an expanded list of ADAS safety technology for greater peace-of-mind and driver confidence. With class-leading passenger room, the Telluride arrives with two all-new trim levels for 2023: X-Line and X-Pro. These iterations exude a more rugged personality with features and capabilities that allow the Telluride to venture off the beaten path and explore new realms of wilderness.



2023 Kia Telluride Photo Gallery Designed for America Designed specifically for the U.S., Telluride has been a head-turning proposition from the very start. Retaining its bold and sophisticated appearance, the Telluride undergoes some exterior restyling for a more rugged and refined look in the new model year: Revised vertical headlamp design (standard LED) and available foglamps

New bumpers and grille

Revised taillamps

New rear fascia and trim

Revised lower door garnish trim/side sills

New wheel designs for every trim

Three new exterior colors Midnight Lake Blue Dawning Red Jungle Wood Green

As before, the Telluride interior captures a feeling of upscale exploration in a spacious, three-row, eight-passenger environment with class-leading passenger room. Thoughtful new updates include: Curved and seamless dual 12.3-inch display screens – gauge cluster (available) and navigation

Redesigned dashboard with revised trim panels and HVAC vents

Redesigned steering wheel

New interior color packages Introducing Two New Adventure-Ready Trim Levels: X-Line and X-Pro The new Telluride introduces two new trim levels – X-Line and X-Pro – for Kia owners who choose to go off the beaten path every so often. Both all-wheel drive models offer a roster of exclusive upgrades and enhancements over other Telluride trims. As seen below, the X-Pro model builds off the X-Line model. Furthermore, the X-Line model replaces the former Telluride Nightfall Edition. Telluride X-Line Exterior Unique radiator grille design

Bridge-type roof rails

Body-color door handles

Exclusive 20-inch wheels

“X-Line” badging Interior “X-Line” embossing on front seat upper backrest

Exclusive color packages Chassis and Capability Higher ground clearance (+10mm)

Improved approach and departure angles

Tow mode for optimized trailering performance (shift logic, sway control)

Upgraded Traction Control System (TCS) Telluride X-Pro (in addition to or in place of X-Line features) Exterior Exclusive 18-inch black wheels and 18-inch all-terrain tires (Continental)

“X-Pro” badging Interior “X-Pro” embossing on front seat upper backrest

110-volt inverter outlet (cargo area) Chassis and Capability Increased towing limit from 5,000 pounds to 5,500 pounds5 As Powerful and Capable As Ever The new Telluride continues to provide a capable and confidence-inspiring experience for driver and passengers, alike. Major mechanicals remain virtually unchanged, yielding the SUV’s composed ride and performance: Atkinson Cycle LAMBDA II 3.8L V6 GDI engine producing 291 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 262 lb.-ft of torque at 5,200 rpm

8-speed automatic transmission

Four-wheel independent suspension

Rigid body structure due to the monocoque shell that is composed of 59.4 percent advanced high-strength steel

Available self-leveling rear suspension. Ride height is automatically calibrated depending on vehicle load to optimize control and stability

Choice of four drive modes – Smart, Eco, Sport and Comfort – each using different settings for powertrain, drivetrain, and steering effort mapping to provide the desired driving experience. In addition to the four regular drive modes, in vehicles equipped with AWD, drivers can select from two different modes, “Snow” and “AWD Lock” for specific driving conditions

Available active on-demand all-wheel drive 6 helps provide enhanced driving performance by actively distributing torque between front and rear wheels depending on road conditions and driver input. The system utilizes electro-hydraulic AWD coupling to precisely activate the multi-plate clutch, constantly redistributing the amount of power transferred to the front and rear wheels. During normal driving, power is distributed according to the drive mode selected. “Eco” and “Comfort” modes can deliver up to 20 to 35 percent of the power to the rear wheels, respectively. “Sport”, “Smart” and “Snow” modes can deliver up to 50 percent of the power to the rear wheels. “AWD Lock” mode delivers power evenly to all four wheels

Standard towing rated up to 5,000 pounds (5,500 pounds for X-Pro trim) 5

(5,500 pounds for X-Pro trim) Newly added Downhill Brake Control (DBC)1 maintains a controlled descent on steep roads A New Level of Convenience Technology The 2023 Telluride adds new technology features that makes ownership easier and more convenient: Upgraded 12.3-inch navigation screen (increased from 10.3 inches)

Optional Full Display Mirror with HomeLink functionality (replacing standard rearview mirror)

Available Smart Power Liftgate with “Auto Close” functionality Kia Connect7 services provide advanced embedded connectivity: Digital Key: Allows customers to use their compatible iPhones, Apple Watches, and Samsung Galaxy smartphones as a virtual vehicle key to lock, unlock and drive. Furthermore, these keys can be shared with friends and family over text messages on available devices

In-vehicle Wi-Fi Hotspot 8 connects up to five devices to 4G LTE-based internet

connects up to five devices to 4G LTE-based internet Map and Infotainment Over-The-Air (OTA) updates: Keeps maps and infotainment system updated automatically with the latest functionalities to deliver the best driving experience

Kia Access App with smartwatch compatibility through Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy smart watches to access features like remote climate control, door lock/unlock and more 9

Stolen vehicle tracking and immobilization capability

Connected Routing: The server-based system calculates the optimal route by using real-time and predicted traffic information based on past information and AI that has learned the user's preferred route.

Smart Speaker Integration lets customers use Amazon Alexa10 or Google Assistant11 enabled smart speakers or devices to remotely control some functions (such as remote start) Technology highlights carried over from the previous model year include: Available 10-speaker Harman/Kardon 12 audio system (AM/FM/SiriusXM 13 )

audio system (AM/FM/SiriusXM ) Apple CarPlay 14

Android Auto 15

Available wireless smartphone charging 16

Up to six USB charging ports – two in each row. Five ports are standard (updated from A type to C type)

Multi-Bluetooth wireless connectivity 17 allows two phones to connect simultaneously for audio streaming

allows two phones to connect simultaneously for audio streaming Head-Up Display: Upgraded from 8.5-inches to 10-inches. Added information makes this system especially useful. Provides turn-by-turn navigation, speed, smart cruise control and blind-spot warnings (available)

Driver Talk: Uses a microphone to enhance communication with second- and third-row passengers

Quiet Mode: Cuts audio output in second and third row so the audio choices of the front occupants are only heard in that row

Rear Occupant Alert18: Uses ultrasonic sensors designed to detect child or pet movement in the second and third row after the car’s doors have been locked and then can issue audible alerts to the driver Expanded ADAS Suite As Kia’s flagship SUV, the new Telluride is brimming with technology to keep occupants safe. The long list of ADAS4 features grows for 2023 with several new additions, including two new standard systems (ISLA, FCA-JT): Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA): Maximum speed sign recognition that alerts driver and also limits the speed of the car depending on the settings (standard)

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control – Curve (NSCC-C): Leverages the navigation system to lower the vehicle’s speed proactively before upcoming curves in the road (available)

Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2): A driving convenience system that maintains the distance from the vehicle in front and the lane position on the highway, and also assists in lane changes (available; HDA 1.5 is standard on Telluride)

Forward Collision Avoidance – Junction Turning (FCA-JT): Detects oncoming vehicles while turning left at an intersection (junction). If a collision appears likely, the system applies the brakes to stop the car (standard)

Forward Collision Avoidance – Junction Crossing (FCA-JC): Detects crossing vehicles while passing through an intersection. If a collision appears likely, the system applies the brakes to stop the car (available)

Forward Collision Avoidance – Lane Change Oncoming (FCA-LO): Assists in preventing collision with oncoming vehicles while passing other vehicles by providing steering input (available)

Forward Collision Avoidance – Lane Change Side (FCA-LS): Assists in preventing collision with cycles/vehicles in the front of the car while changing lanes by providing steering input (available)

Forward Collision Avoidance – Evasive Steering Assist (FCA-ESA): Assists in preventing collision with obstacles/pedestrians/vehicles in front of the car while driving straight by providing steering input (available) The Telluride’s long list of carryover ADAS4 (standard and available) systems include: Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection (FCA)

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist-Rear (BCA-R)

Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM) (available)

Driver Attention Warning (DAW) 19

Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

Parking Distance Warning – Forward (available) and Reverse

Surround View Monitor (SVM) 20 (available)

(available) Highway Driving Assist (HDA) 21 (HDA 1.5 – standard; HDA 2.0 – optional)

(HDA 1.5 – standard; HDA 2.0 – optional) Lane Following Assist (LFA)

Safe Exist Assist (SEA)22








































































































































































