2022 NYIAS: Vinfast Reveals vf8 And vf9 EV Details With Leased Battery Option

Vietnamese automaker VinFast has revealed US prices for its VF 8 and VF 9 electric SUVs with battery subscription at the New York International Auto Show.

Expected to become available in the US in the second half of this year, the VinFast VF 8 and VF 9 will each be available with four battery choices, but the automaker will not include the battery price in the vehicle price. In order to make its products more accessible, VinFast will lease the battery for a monthly fee based on miles traveled.

The VF 8 will offer a base Eco battery in two versions, enabling a manufacturer-estimated range of up to 260 miles and 292 miles, respectively. Prices for the VF 8 Eco version 1 and VF 8 Eco version 2 start at $40,700 and $41,000, respectively.