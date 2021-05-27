2022 Nissan Z Caught In Full Production Trim

After a period of silence on the Nissan Z front, we're suddenly hit with a deluge of news. We heard today from an alleged Nissan insider that order banks for the new Z will open on November 15, and now we have our first official spy photos of the production car itself, sporting a body-hugging camouflage wrap while prowling the streets somewhere in Colorado. While this is technically our first look at a camouflaged production Z, leaked photos and video back on March 22 pretty much revealed the entire car. The test vehicle captured here appears to have all the same features, including the small lip spoiler on the back, the slightly redesigned headlights, and it even rides on the same wheels. With camo wrap covering the car from roof to rockers, it's possible this is the same car that was leaked two months ago.



Read Article