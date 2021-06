The Porsche 911 GT3 Touring is here, and yet again it's the one to buy. It ditches the swan-neck rear wing for a smaller active spoiler, and it gets a unique engine intake cover, chrome window trim and fabric seat inserts. The 922-gen Touring is now available with a PDK automatic in addition to the six-speed manual, and mechanically speaking it's identical to the normal GT3.



What do you think of the new Porsche 911 GT3 Touring? Would you rather have it or the standard GT3?







