2022 Porsche Macan Surfaces With The Standard DON'T MESS WITH SUCCESS Design.

The Porsche Macan has written its very own success story: Since its market launch in 2014, over 137,000 units of the compact SUV have been delivered in America, bringing in new customers to the brand in the process. Now, a new chapter is being revealed, further enhancing the Macan. Reaching U.S. dealers starting early next year, the 2022 model year brings a host of significant enhancements and updates making it more capable than ever.



Enhanced styling with familiar Porsche design DNA



Exterior design is one of the most frequent reasons given for purchase by Macan owners. The 2022 model continues to answer this calling, with a new look to its front end with integrated cooling air intakes and front trim in body color. The rear of the car – which features a black diffuser that has been stretched upwards – stands out compared to the previous version. The side blades now feature a 3D, textured structure element, enhancing this area even further. LED headlights and standard Sport Design exterior mirrors complete the updated appearance. Seven new wheel designs are available, and the standard wheel size has increased to between 19 and 21 inches, depending on the model.















Befitting its new position as the top model, the updated Macan GTS has a number of striking design elements that distinguish it from the other models in the line-up: 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels in satin black, Sport Design side skirts, clear LED taillights and a Sport Exhaust system with black tailpipes complete the look.



More power and increased performance for all variants



Another core attribute of the Macan appeal is its emphasis on performance. To this end, all 2022 models feature a standard 7-speed dual clutch PDK transmission, all-wheel drive and powertrains that are more powerful than those of their predecessors. The Macan range begins with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that now delivers 261 hp and 295 lb.-ft. of torque – an increase of 13 hp and 22 lb.-ft. compared to the 2021 model it replaces. The result is 0 to 60 mph in just 5.8 seconds when equipped with the optional Sport Chrono Package (0.3 seconds quicker than previously) and a top track speed of 144 mph.



The Macan S is also equipped with a more powerful engine for the 2022 model year. Generating 375 hp and 383 lb.-ft. of torque, the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 from the outgoing Macan GTS now sits under the hood of the latest S model, with 60 mph reached from standstill in 4.4 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono Package – half a second quicker than the 2021 Macan S. Top track speed is 160 mph. The new Macan S also comes with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard.



Representing the new top model of the 2022 Macan range is the GTS variant. Fitted with a 434 hp version of the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 generating 406 lb.-ft. of torque used in the previous Macan Turbo, it sprints from 0 to 60 mph with optional Sport Chrono Package in 4.1 seconds and continues on to a top track speed of 169 mph – 2 mph faster than the 2021 Macan Turbo. Befitting its status as the top performer in the range, the Macan GTS is fitted with Porsche Surface Coated Brakes with red calipers and adaptive air suspension with 10 mm lower ride height as standard. The suspension of the Macan GTS is up to 15 percent stiffer than before, further reducing body roll, and also features updated bump stops and strut mounts. Newly calibrated dampers also offer a greater breadth of comfort and performance.



Optional Sport Package for Macan GTS



As a new option, the dynamic capabilities and appearance of the new Macan GTS can be further enhanced with the new GTS Sport Package. It includes the Sport Chrono Package, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats, Sport Design mirrors with caps painted in high-gloss black, front and rear fascia as well as side skirts in satin black and 21-inch GT Design wheels shod with special high-performance tires. The interior of the GTS equipped with Sport Package is characterized by carbon fiber elements, deviated stitching and greater number of Race-Tex interior features.



Upgraded interior with new center console



The enhancements to the 2022 Macan models continue inside the car. The analog clock on the dashboard is standard, as is a redesigned center console that offers haptic touch elements to lend it a clean, simple look that also allows for improved practical elements, such as a larger storage compartment. The new – and shorter – gear lever also integrates seamlessly into the new console. New GT Sport steering wheels adopted from the 911 are also available and offer the perfect interface between spirited drivers and the car. The 10.9 inch full-HD touchscreen in the Macan offers standard navigation and Apple Car Play® and can be optionally upgraded with enhanced audio systems. As a new option, interior packages with deviated stitching in Papaya, Gentian Blue and Chalk are also available.



Extensive array of optional driver assistance systems



The 2022 Macan models come standard with Lane Departure Warning as well as front and rear Park Assist with a rear-view camera. Beyond this, it can be optioned with a number of driver assistance systems. These include self-steering Park Assist, adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist and the blind spot monitoring Lane Change Assist function.



Pricing and availability



The 2022 Porsche Macan is expected to arrive early next year with a starting MSRP of $54,900 excluding $1,350 for delivery, processing, and handling. The 2022 Porsche Macan S and GTS are expected to reach U.S. dealers in the Spring. The Macan S has an MSRP of $65,400 while the Macan GTS starts at $79,900, both not including $1,350 for delivery, processing and handling.





