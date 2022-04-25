2022 Range Rover Sport Set For May 10th Reveal

With the first examples of the all-new 2022 Range Rover on their way to customers, Land Rover is about to take the wraps off its radically reinvented Range Rover Sport sibling, the current version of which has become one of the company’s best-selling cars.



Making its long-awaited debut on 10 May, the Mk3 Range Rover Sport will play a fundamental role in supporting Jaguar Land Rover as the firm embarks on a wide-reaching and rapid-fire electrification programme. Every year for the past five years, the current model has outsold the standard Range Rover by more than 40% and more recently has jostled with the smaller Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport for the position of JLR’s best-selling overall model.









