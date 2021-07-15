2022 Subaru WRX To Debut With 296 HP, STI To Burn Up The Pavement With 350 HP

Agent009 submitted on 7/15/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:05:01 PM

Views : 702 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Subaru recently confirmed that the 2022 WRX will debut later this year and while performance specifications about the car have been announced, a report out of Japan has offered us an insight as to what we can expect.

 

This report comes courtesy of Goo-Net and asserts that the new WRX and WRX STI will both come outfitted with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine. The basic FA24 engine is used in a handful of other Subaru models, including the Ascent, Legacy, Outback, and most recently, the new BRZ and Toyota GR 86.



Read Article


2022 Subaru WRX To Debut With 296 HP, STI To Burn Up The Pavement With 350 HP

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)