2022. The Year The Cost Effectiveness Of EV’s DIED, UNLESS You Charge At Home. Why Is NO Other Media Telling You This Besides US?

Something happened in 2022 to the world of EVs but we're the ONLY media outlet that will expose it to you.



It was the year where unless you charge solely at home that EV's LOST the cost effectiveness that made them so interesting to many.



Let's be honest. There are VERY few GREAT EVs. There are a few like the Tesla Model S Plaid but they cost a fortune.



But most people who bought them over the years didn't care. Because you could charge many places for free, it felt like you were beating the system and middle east oil sheiks.



But no more.



We've crossed that point where unless you're charging out of your house at off-peak times that advantage has been lost.



And we're not even mention the TAXES that are in some states (coming to ALL) that are trying somehow to recoup lost gasoline tax cash from citizens.



And eventually, you know the gov't will figure out how to get their piece from the home charging group.



If you've been to a public charger, you've seen prices skyrocket. I tested a Ford Lightning a few months back and a 70% charge cost $46.00.



How does this make you feel about EVs?









