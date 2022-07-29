2022 Toyota RAV4 Recalled For Airbags That May Not Work

During a final inspection process, Toyota discovered one vehicle with an output value of an occupant classification system that wasn't within specification. Upon analyzing the problem, a stopper near the system’s sensor was found to be interfering with the front passenger seat frame.



The Japanese automaker promptly started investigating other vehicles at various assembly plants. Interference was found in RAV4 crossovers equipped with eight-way power seats and lifter functionality. Based on these investigations, Toyota determined that assembly variation created interference, causing the sensor to incorrectly detect the occupant’s load.



