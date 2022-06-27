2022 Toyota Tundra Gets Recalled For Failing Axles

Previously recalled over the rearview camera image not displaying, the all-new Tundra has been called back once again. The problem concerns the rear axle nuts, which can loosen over time, potentially causing the separation of either axle shaft from the rear axle. If complete separation occurs, this can affect vehicle stability and braking performance.



Does it sound familiar to you? If not, it most certainly sounds familiar to a gentleman by the name of Bayou Rigs. To make a long story short, his 2022 Toyota Tundra 1794 Edition experienced a similar failure back on March 15th. Bayou reported a popping sound coming from the rear axle, then warning lights and messages came on, then the brake pressure dropped.



Read Article