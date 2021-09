Toyota and trucks fans will be excited as the 2022 Tundra has been launched with a MUCH better looking interior and a hybrid.



But the biggest flaw on the last truck that got buried by the media was the AWFUL bed shake that even Toyota confirmed.



So we'll hat tip the new one, especially the TRD PRO but unless the bed shake is fixed, I'll still probably be an F-150 guy.



Let's hope they did.



We also like how they copied the Raptor with the grill lights.