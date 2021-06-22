2022 Tundra Dash Gets An Official Teaser

Last week, Toyota hurriedly revealed the 2022 Tundra’s exterior after low-quality images of the truck leaked online. The Tundra, revealed in its TRD Pro trim, is completely redesigned inside and out, with Toyota showing off the truck’s chiseled styling. Today, Toyota is back to its teaser campaign, giving us a preview of the model’s revamped interior that shows off the top portion of the dash and a few other goodies. The most notable feature in the interior is the new infotainment screen. Unlike the current truck’s in-dash screen, the new teasers show the screen extending slightly above the dash. It’s sporting Apple CarPlay and looks much larger than the screen it replaces. However, this big screen could be an optional upgrade. A smaller in-dash one could be the standard offering. Other details are sparse, though we can see the red stripe on the steering wheel and the JBL speakers at the base of the A-pillars below the meaty grab handles.



Read Article