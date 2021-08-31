2022 VW Jetta Hits The Ground Running With A New Look And New Features

For more than four decades, the Jetta has been a torchbearer for the Volkswagen brand, defining affordable German engineering. For the 2022 model year, Volkswagen of America will launch a refreshed Jetta family with new technology and styling to elevate both the value-oriented Jetta and the sporty Jetta GLI.



“As the best-selling VW for more than 30 years, Jetta has proven to be a compelling value,” said Hein Schafer, Senior Vice President for Product Marketing and Strategy. “This refresh takes the strengths of the current generation—a spacious interior, excellent fuel economy, and low maintenance costs—and builds on them with a fresh design, better technology, and more access to the driver assistance features buyers are looking for. With the introduction of a new Sport trim, it is easier than ever for customers to get their hands on a vehicle with a sporty appearance at a value oriented price point.”







The refreshed Jetta adopts the 1.5-liter turbocharged and direct-injection EA211 engine found in the recently-launched Taos compact SUV. Making 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, the powerplant features Volkswagen’s modified version of the Miller cycle, where the intake valves are closed early in the induction stroke to help with fuel economy, and has a very high compression ratio of up to 11.5 to one. The upshot is a combination of low-speed torque and competitive fuel economy. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual or a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission.



Key features of the EA211, revised from the previous generation Jetta, include: APS coated cylinder liners—whereby iron powder is plasma coated onto the cylinder block—that reduce friction between the cylinder liner and piston rings. This process has been localized in the North American Region.

A map-controlled cooling module that warms the engine more quickly than the previous EA211 by controlling water flow in different parts of the engine for efficiency.

Variable Turbine Geometry (VTG). One of the first volume-production turbochargers with this technology in the North American Region, this turbo is more efficient, provides higher boost pressure, and avoids wastegate mass flow.

A high-pressure injection system with up to 350 bar—raised from 200 bar—which produces better atomization of the fuel/air mixture, a shorter injection time, optimized mixture formation, and lower particulate emissions. The Jetta GLI is powered by the 2.0-liter EA888 engine, producing 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard and a seven-speed DSG® dual-clutch automatic transmission is optional.



Jetta and GLI models are based Volkswagen’s Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) platform architecture. Both models feature a strut-type front suspension, with Jetta offering a torsion beam rear setup, while GLI models have a multi-link rear suspension. Dubbed the “GTI with a trunk,” GLI boasts the sophisticated VAQ electronically-controlled torque-sensing limited-slip differential, which works in tandem with the XDS® Cross Differential System, as well as the DCC® adaptive damping system. The 2022 Jetta will be offered in four value-laden trim levels, while the GLI will be offered in one fully-loaded trim. New for 2022 is the Jetta Sport trim, which features enthusiast-inspired content at a value-oriented price point. The XDS electronic differential lock and dark graphite 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels are standard, along with a blacked-out grille, mirror caps and window trim, a black headliner, and unique cloth sport seats. The Sport trim replaces the previous model year’s R-Line trim, and is repositioned just above the base S trim for maximum accessibility. On the outside, the Jetta and GLI get a style update with new front and rear bumpers, new colors and new wheels. The revised front end incorporates a new front bumper, featuring a new grille with two distinctive chrome bars flanking the VW logo. On the GLI, its characteristic red accent strip sits between the bars, and the lower front fascia features the legacy honeycomb detail. LED headlights and daytime running lights (DRLs) are standard, with top trim Jetta models and GLI having projector LEDs.



At the side, chrome window trim is standard, while the new Sport trim Jetta and GLI feature black window surround. The distinctive side profile of the Jetta remains with its strong character line carrying from the front fender through to the standard LED taillights. All models receive new rear bumpers; GLI adds a black honeycomb diffuser and a wider dual exhaust, which features improved acoustics for 2022. The 2022 Jetta will be available in seven exterior colors—including new Kings Red Metallic, Oryx White Metallic, and Rising Blue Metallic—and the GLI will offer five colors. There are unique wheels on each trim, ranging from 16-inch aluminum-alloys as standard on Jetta to 18-inch alloys as standard on GLI, and two optional black-wheel packages. Inside, the Jetta and GLI boast upgraded technology and design updates throughout their cabins. The Volkswagen Digital Cockpit instrument cluster now comes standard with an 8-inch display on Jetta, and the 10-inch Digital Cockpit Pro on GLI. Both cars also feature standard Volkswagen Car-Net® with in-car Wi-Fi capability when you subscribe to a data plan. On top Jetta trims and the GLI, MIB3 infotainment is standard, along with wireless charging and wireless App-Connect for compatible devices. New rhombus cloth seats are standard, as is contrast stitching throughout the cockpit. Leatherette and leather seating surfaces are available on Jetta models, with the latter available in a new Volcano Brown and black two-tone palette. GLI features red contrast stitching throughout the interior and perforated leather seats with red underlay.



A leatherette-wrapped steering wheel is available on base Jetta models and standard on higher trims, with heating available, while GLI features a new leather-wrapped sport steering wheel with touch functions and a red “GLI” clip. Heated front and rear seats, along with front seat ventilation are available on Jetta, while GLI features standard heated and ventilated front seats. Power driver seat, Climatronic® automatic climate control, and KESSY® keyless access and push-button start are available from mid-trim models on Jetta and are standard on GLI. Additional available features include a sunroof, BeatsAudio® premium sound, and 10-color ambient lighting. IQ.DRIVE® driver assistance technology is available from the entry Jetta trim. IQ.DRIVE includes Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring), Active Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Traffic Alert, Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Stop and Go, Travel Assist (semi-automated driving assistance), and Emergency Assist (semi-automated vehicle assistance in a medical emergency). Base Jetta models come standard with Front Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, and Rear Traffic Alert, and can be optioned with the IQ.DRIVE package to round out the feature set (Emergency Assist available on automatic models only). Jetta models come standard with IQ.DRIVE from the mid-trim and up, as does the GLI. Light Assist (High Beam Control for headlights) is also available. The new Jetta family is expected to reach U.S. dealers in the fourth quarter of 2021.



