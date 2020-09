The next member of Volkswagen's growing family of ID-badged electric cars has been spotted.

It's a mid-size crossover SUV with third-row seats that VW previewed last year with the ID Roomzz concept, and in production guise it will likely go by the name ID 6.



Given the lack of camouflage gear, the launch is likely less than a year away. The only elements hidden are the lights and grille. They've been covered with stickers designed to make the vehicle resemble a tester for a Peugeot.