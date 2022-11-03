2023 Acura Integra Comes With A CVT Instead Of A DCT - Is That A Deal Breaker?

The production-spec 2023 Acura Integra has finally arrived after months of hype, teasers, and pre-production prototypes. While it's been known since before the initial reveal that Acura's newest sporty compact would offer a six-speed manual transmission, what was surprising to some was that the standard base transmission is a CVT, which is usually perceived as the polar opposite of "sporty." The confirmation of the Integra's CVT was more surprising than most new details about the car, as there were no direct hints that could be extrapolated from the new Honda Civic Si, which is built with the same engine and platform. Honda's version, for what it's worth, only offers a six-speed manual—there's no automatic option. The previous entry-level Acura ILX that the new Integra replaces, meanwhile, was strictly offered with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic.



Read Article