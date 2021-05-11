2023 Acura Integra Set To Debut Next Week

We've seen a few shadowy shots of the 2023 Acura Integra already, but our best look yet is coming on November 11. It's then that Acura will reveal a prototype of the car which, if past Honda prototypes are any indication, should largely reflect the production version that'll go on sale next year. In the meantime, let's recap what we already know about the four-door hatch. Acura revealed pretty early on that the new Integra won't be a two-door like it always was in the past. That brought the ire of traditionalists who prefer their sports cars to be coupes and have manual transmissions. Luckily, the automaker quelled the uproar in a big way by confirming it'll have an available six-speed manual transmission.



