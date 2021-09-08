2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV Snagged While Testing

Our spy photographers caught two different prototypes of the Alfa Romeo Tonale testing in Italy, showing the production body and headlights while covering most of the bodywork and the interior with camouflage.



The Tonale compact-sized SUV, unveiled as a concept car back in 2019, will be the very first electrified Alfa Romeo thus a very important model for the Italian brand which will have a fully electric range by 2027. The production version is scheduled to be unveiled in summer 2022, with Alfa Romeo entering the popular C-SUV segment for the first time.



Read Article