2023 Aston Martin DBX707 Debuts With 697HP Twin-Turbo V8

After several spy shot appearances and official teasers, Aston Martin unveiled the performance flagship of the DBX range that is dubbed the DBX707. Keeping its promise, the new variant is the most powerful luxury SUV in the world with 697 hp from its tuned twin-turbo V8 combined with a new wet-clutch transmission, chassis upgrades, and visual tweaks.

Starting with the underpinnings, the AMG-sourced twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 received a new tune from Aston Martin’s own engineering team in order to produce an impressive 697 hp (520 kW / 707 PS) and 900 Nm (663 lb-ft) of torque. This represents a massive 155 hp (115 kW / 157 PS) and 200 Nm (147 lb-ft) increase over the stock V8-powered DBX.