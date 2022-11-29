2023 Audi RS6 Avant And RS7 Boosted To 621HP

The new Performance variant of the Audi RS6 Avant will become the sole version sold in the UK when it arrives in December, triggering a significant price increase. 

Fitted with a larger turbocharger, its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol V8 has been uprated by 30bhp and 37lb ft to deliver 621bhp and 627lb ft, reducing the 0-62mph sprint time by 0.2sec to 3.4sec.

 

The super-estate will be joined by the new Audi RS7 Sportback Performance, which uses the same powerplant and gets identical performance figures.



