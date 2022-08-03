2023 BMW 8-Series Debuts At Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance

BMW has debuted a number of subtle updates to the 8-Series Coupe, 8-Series Convertible, 8-Series Gran Coupe, and all M8 models at the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance. The German automaker also celebrated the 50th anniversary of the M division at the event.

 

Changes made to the 8-Series start at the front end where there is a new illuminated ‘Iconic Glow’ kidney grille. Additionally, BMW has equipped all V8 models with aerodynamically optimized wing mirrors similar to those featured as standard on the M8. The M sports package also now comes standard in all variants of the 8-Series Coupe, 8-Series Convertible, and 8-Series Gran Coupe.



