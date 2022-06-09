2023 BMW M2 Prototype Caught With Rear Mounted Wing

Arguably the most anticipated M-branded model of 2022, the second-generation M2 will be unleashed very soon according to BMW. The rumor mill suggests October 11th in the U.S. (make that October 12th in Europe), with media drives apparently scheduled for the spring of 2023 when the first examples of the breed are certain to arrive at dealers.



Pictured with bronze- and black-finished wheels, the prototypes in the clip below rock a trunk lid-mounted rear wing that make the M2 that little bit more badass. We can also notice a center-mounted exhaust system with a quad-pipe arrangement. By comparison, earlier prototypes teased by the automaker feature no rear wing and a pair of twin exhaust tips. The center exhaust and rear wing, therefore, may be M Performance Parts or options.



