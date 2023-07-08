2023 BMW M2 Vs 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS - Which Is The Better Sports Car?

In a very short space of time, the all-new BMW M2 has proven to be a sensation. We have been blown away by our first encounters with it, both abroad and in the UK, and it proved itself able to show many of the best M car traits when we lined it up against one of its ancestral heroes, the E46 M3 CSL. But now it’s time to take on the best that the modern class has to offer. The Porsche 718 Cayman has been around for some time, but as an overall package, it’s very hard to beat. It came into its own when Porsche reintroduced the flat-six engine, and we’re pitching it against the M2 in GTS trim.



