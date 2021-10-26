2023 BMW M2 Will Have 455 HP On Tap With A Manual Transmission Available For Those Brave Enough

Agent009 submitted on 10/26/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:34:33 PM

Views : 556 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Even though BMW makes some untraditional cars today, like the unusual yet apparently intriguing iX, it still hasn't forgotten its performance car roots. Along with unveiling a smattering of new electric vehicles, the M3 and M4 are still the same fire-breathing beasts they've always been. Likewise, the current M2 is a performance machine with few equals. 

The Bavarian automaker has already given us a glimpse at the regular version of the updated 2 Series; however, the specifications of the M2 have remained a mystery. Previously, the smallest BMW performance car hasn't gotten a full-fledged "M" motor until special editions came around later in its production cycle.

Read Article


2023 BMW M2 Will Have 455 HP On Tap With A Manual Transmission Available For Those Brave Enough

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)