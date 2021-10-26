2023 BMW M2 Will Have 455 HP On Tap With A Manual Transmission Available For Those Brave Enough

Even though BMW makes some untraditional cars today, like the unusual yet apparently intriguing iX, it still hasn't forgotten its performance car roots. Along with unveiling a smattering of new electric vehicles, the M3 and M4 are still the same fire-breathing beasts they've always been. Likewise, the current M2 is a performance machine with few equals.



The Bavarian automaker has already given us a glimpse at the regular version of the updated 2 Series; however, the specifications of the M2 have remained a mystery. Previously, the smallest BMW performance car hasn't gotten a full-fledged "M" motor until special editions came around later in its production cycle.



