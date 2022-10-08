2023 BMW M4 CSL To Debut At Monterey Car Week

At the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, M division big kahuna Frank van Meel announced that BMW is resurrecting the CSL nameplate. It was most certain that a coupe will bear this badge, and BMW confirmed it on May 4th this year. Introduced at the 2022 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the M4 CSL will head to the Monterey Car Week for its U.S. debut.



What makes the CSL stand out from the Competition, you might be asking? Less weight and more power sum it up nicely! 240 fewer pounds (109 kilograms) and 40 more horsepower, to be more specific. Production is limited to 1,000 examples worldwide. Priced at $139,900 before the $995 destination freight charge, which makes it hideously expensive for an M4, the CSL is exclusively RWD because M xDrive was deemed too heavy.



