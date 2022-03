BMW has a pretty busy launch schedule this year when it comes to electric vehicles. It will unveil the i7 flagship electric sedan based on the next-generation 7 Series next month, followed by the iX1 compact electric SUV in the second half of the year.

While prototypes of the battery-electric iX1 have been out and about for more than a year now, BMW has finally started to tease the SUV officially as the launch draws nearer.