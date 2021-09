If you're eager to put a 2023 Cadillac Lyriq in the driveway, I've got bad news: the electric SUV is sold out, and it sold out in 10 minutes. Not only that, but the brand doesn't plan to have more vehicles available until summer of 2022. I'm not sure what's going on here, but it feels like either Cadillac seriously underestimated the EV's popularity, or it really wanted to show off the fact its first EV sold out so quickly.



