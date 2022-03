Cadillac will start taking orders for the Lyriq, its first all-electric vehicle, in late spring.

Customers will be able to place an order for the 2023 Lyriq and the 2023 Lyriq performance all-wheel-drive version on May 19, Rory Harvey, vice president of global Cadillac, told the media on March 15.

Mind you, he was not talking reservations but firm orders that will be logged directly into dealers' systems, the same process as placing an order for any other Cadillac ICE vehicle.