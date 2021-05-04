2023 Cadillac Lyriq Prototypes Are Already On The Road Testing

Most of the recent attention on Cadillac has been for a certain pair of all-powerful hot rod-like sedans, the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing. However, neither represents the future of General Motor's luxury brand, but rather all-electric models like the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq. Little has been done to hide the Lyriq's overall design direction thanks to a concept version that looks to be about 90 percent production-ready and two Super Bowl commercials starring Will Ferrell and Timothee Chalemet.

And now, Cadillac's vice president of North America Sales, Service, and Marketing, Mahmoud S., has revealed an image of a Lyriq prototype covered in fairly light camouflage road testing on LinkedIn.



