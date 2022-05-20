2023 Cadillac Lyriq Sells Out On First Day Of Orders - Waitlist for 2024 Models

Prospective customers who aren’t so lucky will have priority when ordering the 2024 model, which is due in spring 2023. Selections and pricing will be announced closer to the start of production, but we do know the all-wheel-drive option costs $64,990 for the 2023 model year. Cadillac has also let it slip that nearly 500 horsepower are developed by the two-motor drivetrain.



The rear-wheel-drive variant, on the other hand, makes do with 340 horsepower and 326 pound-feet (440 Nm) of torque. By comparison, the Cadillac XT5 with the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder mill develops 235 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm). As for the naturally-aspirated V6 option, the 3.6-liter engine cranks out 310 hp and 271 lb-ft (367 Nm).



