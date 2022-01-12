2023 Chevrolet Colorado Recieves An Insane $4,500 Price Increase

The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado was revealed in July, and now its pricing has been revealed. The third-generation car made quite a stir due to its choice of powertrains and mixed comments on its exterior design, but the most important thing is that it's here. Unfortunately, the pricing is notably higher than the outgoing model. What's more, it breaks the $30,000 barrier. The base model, which retails for an MSRP of $30,695, will set you back $32,190 when you add the destination charge of $1,495. In total, the 2023 entry-level truck is $4,560 more than the 2022 model, a significant amount in this class.

