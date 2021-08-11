2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Trips The Quarter Mile In 10.6 Seconds

Agent009 submitted on 11/8/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:42:28 AM

Views : 304 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

While the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was recently given an official reveal, the sexiest of specs and performance figures are still just trickling out. Thankfully, when we're talking about a legendary performance iteration of America's sports car, the weird world of internet forums is always good for a leak or three. 

Enter Corvette Forum, always reliable for sneaky quick Corvette intel, and member Z0Sick6 (excellent handle, sir). Though the origin and location are as-yet unclear, this Z06 enthusiast appears to have captured a photo of a Chevy product display board that offers up some fast facts for the Z06, including a quarter mile time of 10.6 seconds.



Read Article


2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Trips The Quarter Mile In 10.6 Seconds

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)