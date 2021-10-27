2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Will Come In A Right Hand Drive Version For Export

This is the new Corvette Z06, and we'll get the big news out of the way first: it's being made in right-hand drive. It marks the first time we might be able to buy the most athletic ‘Vette officially in the UK.

 

It’s a car of notable feats and firsts, in fact. The 5.5-litre V8 powering it shuns supercharging, going back to its traditional naturally aspirated setup with its 670bhp peak making it the most powerful n/a V8 in the world, according to Corvette. A flat-plane crank design lets it rev to 8,600rpm like it’s a proper piece of Italian exotica. It’s hand-built at Chevrolet’s Performance Build Center in Kentucky and will come signed by the technician who worked on it start to finish, a la AMG.



