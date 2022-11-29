2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Becomes More Unaffordable With $1800 Price Increase

Agent009 submitted on 11/29/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:56:53 AM

Views : 320 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The current generation of the Chevy Silverado 1500 enters its fifth model year after a mid-life refresh for the 2022 model year. Besides the usual changes that come with a new model year, Chevrolet found it appropriate to also hike the prices across the board.

Price hikes are common these days, following inflation and energy price increases. The Chevrolet Silverado knew several price increases throughout 2022, all related to the 2022 model. Now that the 2023 model year Silverado 1500 has taken off, General Motors hit the customers with its first price increase. And it hasn’t been shy in doing so, with prices going up by as much as $1,800 for the LT Trail Boss trim.

Read Article


2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Becomes More Unaffordable With $1800 Price Increase

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)