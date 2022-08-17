2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison Breaks Cover At $78,490

Following the mid-size 2023 Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon Denali, and AT4X, General Motors continues to bolster its pickup truck presence with a full-size off-road hero and a few powertrain tweaks for the Silverado lineup.



After many rumors and virtual automotive artist previews, the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 has been officially presented and is almost “ready to roam.” As reported, there are no supercharged V8 goodies under the hood, so let us just get the Raptor R and Ram TRX rivalry out of the way because there are “just” 420 ponies and 460 lb-ft (626 Nm) of torque “to power (it) through tough terrains.”



