2023 Chevrolet Z06 Corvette Option List Detailed

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is easily one of the most anticipated new sports cars in the United States right now. The first Z06 sold for an eye-watering $3.6 million, but you'll be able to acquire one for a lot less than that if you are willing to be patient. We now have a bit more information about the options available for this special model - as well as the regular 2023 Stingray, also offered in a 70th Anniversary Edition - thanks to a leaked guide that was shared by Corvette Action Center. This guide comes from what's known as GM's Order Work Bench System whereby Chevy dealers can configure the 2023 Corvette.



