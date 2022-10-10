2023 Corvette Found In A Junk Yard Makes You Wonder What The Hell Happened Here?

The life of this 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was cut short in brutal fashion and the damage it has sustained may just leave you scratching your head as to what happened to it. The silver sports car has been ripped in two and is a very sad sight to see. This is far from the first time we’ve seen a mid-engined supercar ripped in two like this. In 2013, a Lamborghini Aventador famously split in half after careening side-on into a tree. Rewind back to 2006 and entrepreneur and criminal Stefan Eriksson’s Ferrari Enzo was sliced in two when it hit a pole on the Pacific Coast Highway at a claimed 160 mph (257 km/h).



