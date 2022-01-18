2023 Corvette Workers Prepping For Labor Strike Over Work Conditions

Demand for the Corvette C8 is high, with hopeful customers of Chevrolet's mid-engined sportscar being put on waiting lists that reportedly stretch to as late as 2025.

With 2023 Model Year production of the Bowling Green-assembled Corvette set to commence mid-year, Chevrolet is hoping to supply as many C8s to eager customers as possible, following setbacks caused by a tornado that tore through the factory and destroyed a great number of vehicles. But workers on the production line are not happy with their labor conditions, many of them working without a local contract. This is according to the Bowling Green Daily News that spoke to Jason Watson, a shop chairman for UAW Local 2164.



