2023 Corvette Z06 Slapped With Gas Guzzler Tax

The 2023 Corvette Z06 will get hit with a gas guzzler tax when it reaches the market, reports GM Authority. GM Authority cites unspecified sources which claim that GM expects the Z06 to attract a $2,600 gas guzzler tax when it launches for the 2023 model year. As per documents published by the EPA, that level of tax applies to vehicles with a combined fuel economy figure of 17.5 to 18.5 mpg. As with Corvettes that have come before, the new Z06 is available with plenty of fancy aero pieces that help generate additional downforce. These include a front splitter, dive planes, and an aggressive rear wing. While the package offers over 700 pounds of downforce at 186 mph, the additional drag it generates comes with a penalty to fuel economy.



