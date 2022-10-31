2023 Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar Revealed

Four years since its announcement, the Le Mans Hypercar program is finally beginning to take shape, with the likes of Toyota Gazoo Racing, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus and Peugeot all having revealed their contenders. Now it’s the turn of Ferrari, returning to top-level endurance racing for the first time in 50 years with the 499P.

Ferrari’s new race car will compete in the Le Mans 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship season, making its race debut at the 1000 Miles of Sebring. The Hypercar class (combining LMDh cars) will feature offerings from Peugeot, Cadillac, Toyota and Porsche from the start, with the likes of Alpine and Lamborghini joining from 2024.