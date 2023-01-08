2023 Ford Super Duty Recalled For Turning Fingers Into Sausages

Manufacturers bombard us with so many new safety innovations nowadays that we can forget about some of the less exotic technical advances that have been quietly keeping us safe from harm for years. Okay, so the anti-pinch systems that save our kids’ fingers from getting trapped when we flick a switch to roll up the rear window without being able to see what’s going on back there aren’t exactly on a par with seatbelts or anti-lock brakes in the pantheon of safety systems. But pre-anti-pinch windows had a nasty bite so it’s reassuring to know that all modern glass is non-carnivorous.



