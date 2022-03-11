2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix To Be More Expensive To Attend Than Monaco

Tickets to the 2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will start being sold on November 3 and prices for the tickets start at a lofty $500 and rise substantially from there.

For their $500, attendees to the November 2023 race will get three days of admission to the MSG Sphere, that surrounds turns five through nine, but they won’t get seats. Those tickets offer standing room only, but do give buyers access to unlimited non-alcoholic beverages and food.

If they want to sit in either of the zone’s grandstands for the American race, they will have to cough up $2,000 for three-day access to that location alone. They, too, will get all-inclusive food and non-alcoholic drinks.