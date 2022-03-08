2023 Genesis G90 To Retail For More Than The Audi A8

Genesis has opened the order books for the G90 in the United States. Set to arrive at dealers nationwide soon, with customer deliveries expected to kick off on August 10, the luxury sedan is offered in two versions, each one with a different powertrain.



Pricing kicks off at $88,400, excluding the $1,095 destination charge. This makes it $1,900 pricier than the base Audi A8 and $22,700 and $4,900 cheaper than the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series, respectively.



Powered by the 3.6-liter V6 T-GDI, rated at 375 hp (380 ps / 280 kW) and 391 lb-ft (530 Nm) of torque and connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, the 2023 G90 brings a host of standard gear. Here, the Korean company mentions the 20-inch wheels, panoramic sunroof, LED lighting at both ends, rain-sensing wipers, digital key, and fingerprint authentication system.





