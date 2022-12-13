2023 Genesis GV60 To Use Biometrics Rather Than Keys

Genesis has made the GV60 much smarter for the 2023 model year by introducing new technology features, including a world-first face-recognition system that uses a sensor with deep-learning image processing controller.



This gizmo allows owners to leave the digital and physical keys at home, as the vehicle reads their face and automatically unlocks the door. An LED indicator is located on the B pillar, and provides visual feedback on the status of the car. All data is encrypted, stored locally, and managed via the Human-Machine Interface.



Read Article